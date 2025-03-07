Varun reminds me of Chandra, says Farokh Engineer

CHENNAI: Former India wicket-keeper batsman Farokh Engineer backs India against New Zealand in the final of the Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday. Engineer was in the city to receive the Epson Cricketing Excellence award.

The dashing cricketer enthralled the gathering at the Madras Cricket Club with his humor and wit. He entertained the gathering with anecdotes from the past and had a word of praise for his former teammate S Venkataraghavan who too was present at the function.

''Well, nothing but absolutely terrific memories about Chepauk. Being here, you know, it brings back some very happy memories. Yes, I can't believe that I almost got a century before lunch here and against the West Indies bowlers,'' said Engineer. ''You know, they (West Indies) bowled well in excess of 100 miles per hour. There were no speed guns to measure. There were no restrictions on bounces or beamers. We had no helmets, uncovered pitches, you know. So, I mean, it was not easy. I opened the innings because I don't think anyone else was very keen to open."

Coming back to the Champions Trophy, he cautions that the Kiwi's are a good team, but felt India would be the favourites. "But we shouldn't get too complacent. New Zealand are a very, very good team. But my heart and my head says India. We've been playing it (Champion Trophy) very well," said the 87 year old.

On India playing four spinners in ODI after quite a long time, Engineer said it's horses for the courses and compared to his era. "We play according to our strengths. You know, we played according to our strengths then. Depending on the pitches, we are playing on turning wickets. I don't blame them for taking four spinners. And we've got class spinners, you know, like Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy. Varun is a superb spinner. He reminds me of Chandra a lot, because Chandrasekhar for me was the greatest Indian spinner or greatest Indian bowler ever was. You know, Chandrasekhar for me was absolutely top. We had Venky, Pras, Bishan. But Chandrasekhar was a match winner for us,'' said Engineer, turning nostalgic.

Engineer who has kept wickets a lot the famous spin quartet knows a trick or two in the art of playing spin bowling. Despite vast advancement in technology, many players still find it difficult to play spin. Virat Kohli has had trouble quite often countering spinners. Why is it so?

''Because they don't read. To play a spin, you've got to use your feet to pick the ball. If you don't pick the ball, you've no chance of playing. So, that's why Chandra was very difficult. Because he didn't know himself which way the ball was going,'' said Engineer.