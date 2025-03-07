Varun reminds me of Chandra, says Farokh Engineer

CHENNAI: Former India wicket-keeper batsman Farokh Engineer backs India against New Zealand in the final of the Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday. Engineer was in the city to receive the Epson Cricketing Excellence award.
The dashing cricketer enthralled the gathering at the Madras Cricket Club with his humor and wit. He entertained the gathering with anecdotes from the past and had a word of praise for his former teammate S Venkataraghavan who too was present at the function.
''Well, nothing but absolutely terrific memories about Chepauk. Being here, you know, it brings back some very happy memories. Yes, I can't believe that I almost got a century before lunch here and against the West Indies bowlers,'' said Engineer. ''You know, they (West Indies) bowled well in excess of 100 miles per hour. There were no speed guns to measure. There were no restrictions on bounces or beamers. We had no helmets, uncovered pitches, you know. So, I mean, it was not easy. I opened the innings because I don't think anyone else was very keen to open."
Coming back to the Champions Trophy, he cautions that the Kiwi's are a good team, but felt India would be the favourites. "But we shouldn't get too complacent. New Zealand are a very, very good team. But my heart and my head says India. We've been playing it (Champion Trophy) very well," said the 87 year old.
On India playing four spinners in ODI after quite a long time, Engineer said it's horses for the courses and compared to his era. "We play according to our strengths. You know, we played according to our strengths then. Depending on the pitches, we are playing on turning wickets. I don't blame them for taking four spinners. And we've got class spinners, you know, like Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy. Varun is a superb spinner. He reminds me of Chandra a lot, because Chandrasekhar for me was the greatest Indian spinner or greatest Indian bowler ever was. You know, Chandrasekhar for me was absolutely top. We had Venky, Pras, Bishan. But Chandrasekhar was a match winner for us,'' said Engineer, turning nostalgic.
Engineer who has kept wickets a lot the famous spin quartet knows a trick or two in the art of playing spin bowling. Despite vast advancement in technology, many players still find it difficult to play spin. Virat Kohli has had trouble quite often countering spinners. Why is it so?
''Because they don't read. To play a spin, you've got to use your feet to pick the ball. If you don't pick the ball, you've no chance of playing. So, that's why Chandra was very difficult. Because he didn't know himself which way the ball was going,'' said Engineer.
If you look at the wicket-keeping department, there are two quality keepers in KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. The Delhi based player was once a certainty across all formats. "Well, the thing is that it's a very healthy position to have (competition). KL Rahul has been doing well. He's not done much wrong. You know, Rishabh Pant too is very good. Again, as a batsman he can destroy the opposition. But he's (Pant) just unlucky that they're both in the team at the same time, only one can play. I mean, there's an argument for playing Rishabh Pant as a batsman, as a traditional batsman. But we've got so many all-rounders. Axar Patel is doing well, Jadeja is there. So, there's no room in the playing eleven,'' said Engineer.
''Unfortunately only 11 players can play. I mean, look at Suryakumar Yadav. You know, I mean, he is natural and can destroy anybody he wants. You know, I mean, Ruturaj Gaikwad is another one, Jaiswal too. There is no room for this (wicketkeeper playing as a batter). I think if India pick two teams, the second team will also beat most teams in the world today. Such is the bench strength. And it's wonderful to see Indian cricket thrive so well. And I'm proud of it. I'm fiercely proud of being an Indian,'' he added.
Some former cricketers have been saying that India has had a big advantage by playing only in Dubai.
''Well, I don't think. This is all media talk and just hype. They're just bad losers, I think. You know, India, okay, we have had a slight advantage. But you should not be talking and making a mountain out of a molehill,'' opined Engineer.
''Yes, we've had less travelling to do. We're playing on the same ground and all that, which is certainly an advantage. But not as huge an advantage as the critics are making it out to be. You know, I mean, I don't think it's a huge advantage. There is slight advantage, I mean, let's not deny that. But our team are playing really well. And I don't think this advantage or disadvantage matters. Because we are a very, very good side, capable of beating the best around. We have beaten the best,'' he added.