Champions Trophy: Kohli headlines six Indians in ICC's 'Team of the Tournament'

DUBAI: The talismanic Virat Kohli was the biggest name among six Indian players picked in the 12-member 'Team of the Tournament' for the Champions Trophy.

India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the final here on Sunday to win the tournament for the third time after 2002 (joint winners) and 2013.

India have been runners-up twice in 2000 and 2017.

Besides Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy and pacer Mohammed Shami featured in the playing XI, while all-rounder Axar Patel was named the 12th man.

The Black Caps have four members of their squad making the team, including Player of the Tournament Rachin Ravindra, with Mitchell Santner being named captain.

Two players from Afghanistan also made the cut after the Asian nation won their first-ever ICC Men's Champions Trophy match in their debut appearance.

At the top of the order, Ravindra was an expected selection after he scored two centuries and topped the run-scoring charts with 263.

His knock of 112 against Bangladesh was instrumental in seeing New Zealand over the line and his 108 in the semi-final against South Africa showed he is dangerous wherever he bats.

Ravindra was joined by Ibrahim Zadran at the top of the order.

The 23-year-old Afghan more than left his mark on the tournament, playing a brilliant knock of 177 -- the highest-ever Champions Trophy score -- against England in the group stage.

India's Kohli slots in at number three after he finished fifth in the run-scoring charts with 218 at an average of 54.50.

Kohli made a memorable unbeaten century in his side's group-stage win over Pakistan and a crucial 84 in the semi-final win over world champions Australia.

Teammates Shreyas and Rahul join him in the middle-order after impressive tournaments.