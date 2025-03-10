Controversy erupts over PCB officials' absence at CT presentation ceremony

KARACHI: A controversy erupted on Sunday over the failure of the ICC to invite a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official on stage for the closing ceremony of the Champions Trophy in Dubai.

A source said that the PCB's chief executive officer Sumair Ahmed, who is also the director of the tournament, was present at the venue but was not invited for the ceremony.

"PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi didn't go to Dubai because of prior commitments as federal minister for interior but the PCB CEO was sent to represent Pakistan at the final and closing presentation," the source said.

He said for some reason or misunderstanding, the PCB official was not called on the podium, from where ICC chairman Jay Shah, BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Devajit Saikia gave away the medals, trophies, and jackets to the players.

The source added that perhaps the CEO might not have been able to communicate properly to the ICC people responsible for organising the final ceremony and was left out.

Pakistan as hosts of the Champions Trophy, thus, didn't have any representative on the podium.