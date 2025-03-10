I remember 2017 very closely, couldn't finish that time: Hardik after 2025 triumph

DUBAI: As his teammates basked in the glory of India's success in the Champions Trophy here on Sunday, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya remembered the heartbreak in the 2017 edition of the tournament.

Back then India had lost to traditional rivals Pakistan in the final in England, where Hardik was part of the team.

"Always amazing to win an ICC event. I remember 2017 very closely, couldn't finish that time. Very pleased to have done it here," Hardik, who contributed significantly to India's title triumph on Sunday, told the official broadcaster.

Hardik was the lone ranger for India in the 2017 final as he smashed a 43-ball 76, but the knock could not prevent his team from suffering a heavy defeat.

Set a target of 252 by New Zealand, India completed the task with four wickets and six balls to spare to win their third Champions Trophy title, after 2002 and 2013.

The all-rounder was also full of praise for KL Rahul, another contributor to the team's triumphal march and who made an unbeaten 34 in the final.

"KL was calm, he took his chances at the right time. He has immense talent, no one can time it as well as him."