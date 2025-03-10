When you leave, you want to leave the team in better place: Virat Kohli

DUBAI: The peerless Virat Kohli on Sunday said his job is not just to win ICC trophies but also ensure that Indian cricket is at a better place when he walks into the sunset, as the team won a third Champions Trophy title with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand here.

India completed a chase of 252 with six balls to spare.

"When you leave, you want to leave the team in a better place, I feel we've a squad that's ready to take on the world for the next eight years," an ecstatic Kohli said after the end of the final.

While Kohli was out for 1 in the final, his match-winning hundred against Pakistan and a composed half-century against Australia in the semi-final went a long way in India's title triumph.

"It's been amazing, we wanted to bounce back after a tough Australian tour, and wanted to win a big tournament, so to win the Champions Trophy is amazing," Kohli told broadcasters 'JioHotstar' with Shubman Gill by his side.