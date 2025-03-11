Victorious Indian cricketers return home, get a week off ahead of two-month-long IPL

NEW DELHI: The Indian cricketers, led by Rohit Sharma, have made a quiet return home following their triumph in the Champions Trophy in Dubai.

After leading India to their second ICC title in nine months, skipper Rohit landed back in Mumbai on Monday night.

The squad members have got a week off before they join their respective IPL teams ahead of the tournament beginning March 22.

"All the players with families left from Dubai on Monday. There are some players who have stayed back for a couple of days," a BCCI source told PTI.

With players preferring to rest ahead of the two-month-long IPL, the BCCI did not plan a felicitation for the team like it did when the squad returned from Barbados following the win in the T20 World Cup.