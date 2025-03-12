A player ahead of his time: Former India all-rounder Syed Abid Ali dies at 83

NEW DELHI: Former India all-rounder Syed Abid Ali, who was known for his versatility and sharp fielding skills, died on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. He was 83.

He was part of an illustrious group of Hyderabad cricketers that included MAK Pataudi, ML Jaisimha and Abbas Ali Baig.

Ali died in the United States. The news of his passing was shared by the North America Cricket League (NACL).

"It is with profound reverence and a heart full of admiration that I share with you the passing of uncle Syed Abid Ali a cricketing legend from India who made Tracy, California, his home, and whose remarkable legacy continues to inspire us to strive for excellence," NACL posted in its Facebook page.

"The North America Cricket League (NACL) and the growth of cricket in the Bay Area owe a debt of gratitude to his tireless efforts and contributions to the Northern California Cricket Association (NCCA), a testament to his enduring impact. Let us remember him in our prayers and celebrate his remarkable legacy, honouring his memory by continuing to pursue our passions with dedication and perseverance," it said.

Ali made his Test debut in December 1967 against Australia in Adelaide, marking the occasion with a sensational 6/55 in the first innings -- his career-best bowling figures.

His batting prowess was on display later in the same series when he scored 78 and 81 in the Sydney Test, proving his all-round capabilities.

Between 1967 and 1974, he played 29 Tests for India, tallying 1,018 runs and taking 47 wickets.

Ali was ahead of his time and was known for his work ethic.

He was lightning-quick while running between the wickets and was one of the finest fielders of his time.

Ali also had a rare distinction -- he opened both the batting and bowling for India in several matches, including two against New Zealand in 1968, three at home in 1969, and two on the 1971 tour of the West Indies.

His ODI career was brief but historic.