IPL: CSK tickets on resell site; prices hit Rs 1.23 lakh before official sales begin

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are yet to announce ticket sales for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season but that hasn’t stopped tickets for their matches from appearing in a prominent ticket reselling website.

When this daily last accessed the pages of Viagogo, the current asking price for one KMK Lower ticket is Rs 123,593 for the team’s opener against Mumbai Indians at Chepauk on March 23.

Tickets, at this point in time, are listed across 12 price bands, with the cheapest at Rs 17,804. According to the website, one KMK Lower ticket was grabbed for Rs 123,593 two days ago. Right now, there are 84 tickets available for the marquee clash against Mumbai.

Interestingly, even the lower stand tickets (without hospitality and on the square of the wicket) are selling for 10 times its original price. For example a D lower cost Rs 1700 last season and for the same Mumbai match the price has touched Rs 20,600.