Harry Brook banned from IPL for two seasons following last-minute pullout from 2025 edition

NEW DELHI: England batter Harry Brook has been banned from the Indian Premier League for two seasons following his last minute pullout from the 2025 edition.

Earlier this week, Brook had made himself unavailable for the second straight season and apologised unreservedly to his franchise Delhi Capitals and their supporters.

"There was a rule in place and that has been implemented," a BCCI official told PTI.

Any foreign player who misses the IPL after getting picked at the auction faces a two-year ban from the IPL unless he is injured.