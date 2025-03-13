Rohit has no reason to retire, will be among best ODI captains: AB de Villiers

NEW DELHI: Rohit Sharma has no reason to retire, says South African batting great AB de Villiers, who believes the India skipper could go down as one of the greatest ODI captains of all time.

Speculations were rife about Rohit's retirement from ODIs after the Champions Trophy, but the 37-year-old put them to rest after leading India to an unprecedented third title.

"Compared to other captains, look at Rohit's win percentage -- it's almost 74 per cent, which is substantially more than any other captain of the past," de Villiers said in his YouTube channel.

"If he keeps going, he will go down as one of the best ODI captains of all time. Rohit has also said he is not retiring and has requested that rumours be stopped spreading."

Rohit smashed an 83-ball 76, playing a pivotal role in India's tricky 252-run chase in the final against New Zealand in Dubai to win the player-of-the-match.