Axar Patel named Delhi Capitals captain for IPL 2025

NEW DELHI: India all-rounder Axar Patel has been named captain of Delhi Capitals for the upcoming IPL season, beating senior player KL Rahul, who recently joined the team.

Axar, 31, is currently the longest-serving player in the squad, having represented Delhi Capitals since 2019. He was the team’s top retention ahead of the mega auction last November for Rs 16.50 crore. In 82 matches for Delhi, he has scored 967 runs and claimed 62 wickets at an impressive economy rate of just over 7.

Although his IPL captaincy experience is limited, Axar has led Gujarat in domestic cricket, including the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy in the 2024-25 season.

He was also India's T20I vice-captain earlier this year and played a crucial role in the team's recent Champions Trophy triumph, taking five wickets at an economy of 4.35. He contributed with the bat as well, scoring 109 runs at an average of 27.25 while playing at No. 5.

"It is my absolute honour to captain the Delhi Capitals, and I'm deeply grateful to our owners and support staff for placing their faith in me," Axar said in a media release.