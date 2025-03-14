Axar Patel named Delhi Capitals captain for IPL 2025

NEW DELHI: India all-rounder Axar Patel has been named captain of Delhi Capitals for the upcoming IPL season, beating senior player KL Rahul, who recently joined the team.
Axar, 31, is currently the longest-serving player in the squad, having represented Delhi Capitals since 2019. He was the team’s top retention ahead of the mega auction last November for Rs 16.50 crore. In 82 matches for Delhi, he has scored 967 runs and claimed 62 wickets at an impressive economy rate of just over 7.
Although his IPL captaincy experience is limited, Axar has led Gujarat in domestic cricket, including the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy in the 2024-25 season.
He was also India's T20I vice-captain earlier this year and played a crucial role in the team's recent Champions Trophy triumph, taking five wickets at an economy of 4.35. He contributed with the bat as well, scoring 109 runs at an average of 27.25 while playing at No. 5.
"It is my absolute honour to captain the Delhi Capitals, and I'm deeply grateful to our owners and support staff for placing their faith in me," Axar said in a media release.
He replaces Rishabh Pant, who exited the franchise before the mega auction and will now lead Lucknow Super Giants. The Capitals’ leadership group includes experienced players such as Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Faf du Plessis, and Mitchell Starc, and Axar will be tasked with getting the best out of them to drive Delhi forward.
"I've grown as a cricketer and a human being during my time here at the Capitals, and I feel ready and confident to lead this side going forward," he added.
Delhi Capitals, one of the three original IPL franchises yet to win a title (along with Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru), finished sixth last season with an equal win-loss record. For IPL 2025, the franchise has undergone a revamp, with GMR taking management control for the 2025 and 2026 seasons as per their arrangement with co-owners JSW.
The coaching staff is led by Kevin Pietersen, with Hemang Badani as head coach, Venugopal Rao as director of cricket, Matthew Mott as assistant coach, and Munaf Patel as bowling coach. Venugopal Rao’s brother, Gnaneshwar Rao, has also been included in the setup.
"Our coaches and scouts have done a superb job at the mega auction by putting together a balanced and robust squad which has tremendous potential," Axar said. "We have plenty of leaders in the group which is also very helpful for me, and I can't wait to join the team as we look forward to a very successful season."
Last season, Axar scored 235 runs at an average of nearly 30 and took 11 wickets at an economy of 7.65. A veteran of 150 IPL matches, he has amassed 1,653 runs and 123 wickets, including a remarkable hat-trick in 2016 when he took four wickets in five balls for the Punjab franchise.
Delhi Capitals chairman Kiran Kumar Grandhi and co-owner Parth Jindal backed Axar's appointment, praising his leadership qualities and contributions to the franchise.
"I have witnessed Axar's progression as a cricketer and a leader first-hand at the Delhi Capitals," Jindal said. "My relationship with him is one that goes beyond cricket. He is a much-loved character in the dressing room and is someone who I am sure will motivate the players in the squad."
Grandhi echoed the sentiment, highlighting Axar’s development into a key figure in the team. "This decision reflects the natural progression for him as a leader. From being our vice-captain for two seasons to now leading the team, he has always stepped up to the occasion for us," he stated.
With Axar’s appointment, all five IPL teams requiring new captains after the mega auction have finalised their leaders: Rajat Patidar (RCB), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR), Rishabh Pant (LSG), and Shreyas Iyer (PBKS).
Delhi Capitals will kick-start their IPL 2025 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants in Visakhapatnam on 24 March.