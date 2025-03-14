Beer, hospitality and free jerseys: The perks in store for the costliest IPL tickets in 2025

CHENNAI: Beer, hard liquor, AC hospitality and free jerseys are some of the perks available for fans who are willing to shell out five-digit sums to watch Indian Premier League (IPL) games in the flesh this season.

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are yet to officially start ticket sales while Delhi Capitals will put their tickets on general sale on Friday. Each of the other seven franchises have commenced ticket sales on a phased manner. According to the data accessed by the daily, Lucknow and Ahmedabad will be the two venues with the least expensive tickets (`499). The 1,00,000 lakh plus Narendra Modi Stadium has ticket sales beginning at `499 for the match against Punjab Kings on March 25.

On the other end of the spectrum, one of the costliest tickets, at least at the time of going to press, is for the game between Rajasthan and Chennai in Guwahati on March 30. The priciest ticket will set you back at least `35000. In return, you will be treated to 'open air seating, 5-star hospitality with AC Dining'.

Premier League-style ticket pricing?

Interestingly, Rajasthan, who play two 'home' fixtures in Guwahati before they go to Jaipur, may have taken a leaf out of several Premier League sides apropos ticket-pricing strategies. Whenever the likes of Liverpool or Manchester United come to town, clubs are known to mark up ticket rates because of the visitors being a premium side (they are officially called as 'Category A').

If Chennai's fans have to shell out well in excess of `30000 to watch their team (or just over `4300 for the cheapest tickets), Kolkata Knight Riders' fans won't have any such issues. They may be the defending champions but for their visit of Guwahati, scheduled for March 26, one ticket can be had for `2200, while the most expensive is set at `20000.