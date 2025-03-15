Majestic Harmanpreet powers Mumbai Indians to second WPL title, DC third time unlucky

MUMBAI: Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's panache powered Mumbai Indians to their second Women's Premier League title as Delhi Capitals choked for the third time in succession losing by 8 runs in what turned out to be an exciting finale here on Saturday.

Harmanpreet saved her best for the big day as her scintillating 44-ball 66 was instrumental in taking MI to a fighting 149 for 7 despite underwhelming effort from the other batters.

While it seemed that MI were at least 15 runs short of what was a par-score on a good batting track, Delhi Capitals batters put undue pressure on themselves to finish at 141 for 9 despite late surge from Marizanne Kapp and teenager Niki Prasad.

Once MI's most impactful player through the tournament, Nat Sciver-Brunt removed DC skipper Meg Lanning with an off-cutter and Shafali Verma, who has not shown any signs of improvement as far as his technique is concerned, was caught plumb in-front for shuffling to Shabnim Ismail, the chances for the visiting team were minimal.

Jemimah Rodrigues (30 off 21 balls) tried for a while and so did Marizanne Kapp (40 off 26 balls) but it didn't prove to be enough in the end.