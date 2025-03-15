Nitish Kumar Reddy set to join SRH after clearing fitness test

BENGALURU: All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is all set to join Sunrisers Hyderabad after recuperating from a side strain that kept him on the sidelines since January.

Nitish successfully completed all the fitness test routines, including the yo-yo test, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence here, and the physios have given him a go-ahead.

The 21-year-old Andhra cricketer's last appearance for India was during the first T20I against England at the Eden Gardens on January 22, but he did not bat or bowl in that match.