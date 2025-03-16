Pakistan collapse to record low T20 total as New Zealand seal nine-wicket win

CHRISTCHURCH: Pakistan slumped to a nine-wicket defeat in the first Twenty20 against New Zealand in Christchurch on Sunday after failing to defend a meagre score of 91.

The tourists began the five-match series in disastrous fashion, reduced to 11-4 at the end of the fifth over after towering paceman Kyle Jamieson ran amok with the new ball.

They were eventually dismissed for their lowest score in a T20 on New Zealand soil and the home side romped to 92-1 off just 10.1 overs.

Jamieson claimed three of the first four wickets to finish with 3-8 off four overs.

New ball partner Jacob Duffy returned later in the innings to sweep up the tail and, like Jamieson, claimed career-best T20 figures - 4-14 off 3.4 overs.

"We had some pretty favourable conditions," player of the match Jamieson said of the Hagley Oval pitch which offered early movement.

"Myself and Duff, I'm sure we would take that pitch with us most places around the country if we could.You keep the seam upright and hit the deck and just let the conditions do the work."

Pakistan never recovered from their top-order collapse, with only three players reaching double figures.