Sea Hawks soar high with a crucial victory

Sea Hawks beat India Pistons to secure a massive win by an innings and 161 runs, taking their tally up to 37 points in the TNCA senior division league at Tagore Medical College ground on Monday. Having posted 406 runs in their first essay, Sea Hawks dismissed India Pistons for 164 and 81. Left-arm spinner DT Chandrasekar took eight wickets in the second innings, 11 overall, playing a crucial role in the victory. This takes them to third place in the tally behind Vijay CC (39) and Jolly Rovers (39) after the tenth and penultimate round.

Meanwhile, Jolly Rovers played out a draw against Globe Trotters SC at the MRF-Pachaiyappa’s College ground. Starting the day at 73/3 in their second innings, Jolly Rovers declared at 231/5, setting Globe Trotters a target of 330. When stumps were drawn, Globe Trotters were 104/2 in 25 overs.

In the other match, Grand Slam CC secured the first innings lead to put Nelson SC at a disadvantage. With an overnight score of 174/6, Nelson had to get past Grand Slam’s 372. However, they could only manage 234 with left-arm spinner B Aaditya taking six wickets for 77 runs. Batting again, Grand Slam made 165/9 before declaring as the match ended in a draw. For Nelson, off-spinner Shoaib Mohd. Khan took five wickets for 64 runs, his fourth fifer of the season.