Test of pace: Can senior pros deliver in IPL 2025?

For a team that is heavily reliant on their batting at M Chinnaswamy, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be looking to Kumar, along with Josh Hazlewood, for inspiration. One of the most economical pacers in the league, Kumar will have to bring his A-game to nail those yorkers and slower balls in the batting paradise. "We were just talking about yorkers, Bhuvi's got a great back-of-hand slower ball. He uses the crease really well. He varies the pace. And he knows every team, every player. And because he's been playing for ages, all those experiences are going to count. I'm very confident in the way Bhuvi has been working, especially off-season training. He didn't miss many matches. He has been consistently playing even the first-class matches. So that will surely help," S Sreesanth, JioStar expert for the 2025 IPL, told this daily.

Siraj is coming on the back of a rough year. Tough time in red-ball cricket, he missed out on the Champions Trophy squad and now will have a point to prove for Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. From the clippings that are doing rounds ahead of the season, he is swinging the balls both ways and under the lights, he could be lethal with the new ball. Meanwhile, Shami has been on and off since his India comeback, but has played all matches in Dubai as India won the ICC title. He did not look like the same old paceman, but in T20s, Shami has an advantage, especially with the Impact Player rule.

Sreesanth believes it will all come down to the plan they have and how they execute them. He felt that the more games they play the better they will get. "Bowlers like Siraj, Bhuvi or even for that matter, Shami, have got so much experience. But it's a matter of executing that. And how do you do it consistently enough? So, getting into a routine, I'm sure they are legendary bowlers and they will have a certain routine they follow. But it's all about doing it again and again and again. And that's where Ishant Sharma, for that matter, even though he's not been anywhere, the way he trained, bowling in the nets and guiding the bowlers, it's very important. But even if you wear his spikes, you want to win the matches for the country. Not just help other fast bowlers. So, Shami will be looking forward to being back in those leading wicket-takers.