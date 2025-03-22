IPL 2025 Live: Rahane on song as KKR get off to flyer after early loss of de Kock against RCB

A dramatic opening over by Josh Hazlewood saw Quinton de Kock hit a boundary off the second ball before offering an absolute dolly from a top-edge that was put down by Suyash Sharma next ball.

But Hazlewood had the last laugh when de Kock got an inner edge to keeper Jitesh Sharma two balls later.

After two quiet overs, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane took Rasikh Dar Salam to the cleaners, smashing him for 16 in the fourth over including two sixes.

Patidar then introduced spin for the first time in the form of Krunal Pandya who was unable to stem the flow of runs. Narine creamed him for a six off the first ball and Rahane closed out the over with successive boundaries.

Yash Dayal who had opened the bowling was then brought back only to disappear for 20 as KKR raced to 60/1 in six overs.