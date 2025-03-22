IPL 2025 Live: Rahane on song as KKR get off to flyer after early loss of de Kock against RCB

A dramatic opening over by Josh Hazlewood saw Quinton de Kock hit a boundary off the second ball before offering an absolute dolly from a top-edge that was put down by Suyash Sharma next ball.
But Hazlewood had the last laugh when de Kock got an inner edge to keeper Jitesh Sharma two balls later.
After two quiet overs, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane took Rasikh Dar Salam to the cleaners, smashing him for 16 in the fourth over including two sixes.
Patidar then introduced spin for the first time in the form of Krunal Pandya who was unable to stem the flow of runs. Narine creamed him for a six off the first ball and Rahane closed out the over with successive boundaries.
Yash Dayal who had opened the bowling was then brought back only to disappear for 20 as KKR raced to 60/1 in six overs.
IPL 2025 kicked off at the Eden Gardens on Saturday with a grand opening ceremony featuring a speech by Shah Rukh Khan followed by performances by Shreya Ghoshal, Disha Patani and Karan Aujla.
SRK was then joined on stage by Virat Kohli and Rinku Singh who both shook a leg with him.
All of this delayed the toss by 15 minutes, which was won by RCB skipper Rajat Patidar who elected to bowl first.
Here are the playing XIs of both teams:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy