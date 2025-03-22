There was pressure on me but Kohli's support, bowlers' good effort eased it: Patidar

KOLKATA: Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar said there was some pre-game pressure on him but it eased out once he got support from his illustrious predecessor Virat Kohli and the bowlers stuck to the team's strategies.

Patidar made a bright beginning to his stint as RCB captain, leading his side to a seven-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening game of the IPL 2025 here on Saturday.

"There was pressure on me, of course, but it was a good day for me. Hope for more such days. It feels great to captain Virat Kohli, he supports a lot, great opportunity to learn from one of the best," Patidar said in the post-match presentation.

Patidar patted spinners Krunal Pandya, who was later adjudged player of the match, and leg-spinner Suyash Sharma for turning the game on its head after KKR got off to a flier through Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine.

"We wanted (Andre) Russell's wicket, him (Suyash) conceding runs didn't matter. He is our strike bowler, we backed him. All credit goes to Krunal and Suyash as they were 130 in the 13th over, and the bowlers showed courage and determination," he said.

Krunal, whose three wickets burst in the middle overs hindered KKR's run, said he was looking to vary his pace to keep the batters in check.

"I just wanted to narrow down my focus upon returning in the 11th over. Batters can hit sixes consistently, so you have to find ways to up your game. So, I wanted to bowl quick, changes of pace were useful too," said Krunal.