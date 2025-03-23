IPL 2025: New season, same old Sunrisers Hyderabad

On a belter of a deck, all of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen routinely hit boundaries in a display of brute power-hitting. Even if some of the shots were premeditated, there was a distinct method to the mayhem they unleashed — staying leg-side of the ball, clearing the in-field and playing the percentages.

Kishan, one of the franchise's big-money signings at the mega auction last year (`11.25 cr), had been a hit-or-miss batter for his previous team, Mumbai Indians. But what Kishan offers is he immediately lifts the ceiling of this team considerably from a hitting perspective. Like Head and Sharma, he uses significant muscle and doesn't bother too much when it comes to wicket preservation.

Against Rajasthan, he displayed some of those trademark characteristics after the pair of Headishek had done their thing. A rapid 45-run stand off just legal deliveries. It's why this batting line-up is so hard to contain when the openers bat for the first few overs. Unlike some of the other openers in the league, they are okay playing out dots. But they aren't big fans of singles and strike rotation. It's either go big or go home.

In their stand of 45, there were as many as six dots but there were only five scoring shots that weren't boundaries. A ridiculous 36 runs came off boundaries before Maheesh Theekshana dismissed the Indian southpaw.

But with control already ceded, the visitors were playing catch-up. The bowler could have had Kishan for nought if they had a slip off the second ball he faced. But with the visitors already on the defensive, it was a luxury they couldn't afford. That was the luck Kishan needed as he went boundary-hunting across all sides of the ground. In fact, five of his six scoring shots were fours. The over he truly announced his return to the big time? That came in the 13th over when he hit three sixes off Jofra Archer, with two off those coming over cover on the off-side.