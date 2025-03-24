Dhoni, Kohli are institutions: Navjot Sidhu

NEW DELHI: Former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has hailed MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli as more than just icons, calling them "institutions" whose legacy will endure for generations.
In an interaction with select media, Sidhu, who is a JioStar expert for the ongoing IPL, was responding to a query about the rivalry between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
"People call them icons. I call them institutions. Virat Kohli's name will stay for generations. Dhoni's name will stay for generations. Why? For stamping his supremacy throughout the world over a period of time with longevity and adapting to all formats, the attitude of a lion, right?" Sidhu said.
"And someone with his charisma and magnetism has eclipsed across the globe. Across the globe, he is a great role model. The kids in the street want to be Virat Kohli. That's the kind of impact."
Sidhu recalled past cricketing icons like Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, whose presence alone was enough to fill stadiums.
"After years, that lineage, that legacy has been fulfilled by Virat Kohli," he said.
The former cricketer also explained why Dhoni will always remain special.
"Somewhere down the line, if you look at Dhoni, the best captain that India has ever produced by miles. The one who makes the world move. A leader is the one who moves forward. A man's rank is his ability to uplift. The one who instils faith in those who follow him. The one who makes ordinary people extraordinary."
He spoke about Dhoni's lightning-fast stumping of India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, which he said defied the 42-year-old’s age.
"Look at the way he did that stumping. It was greased lightning yesterday. I mean, a young man will not be able to do it. How he inspires people. When CSK's match ends, the opposing team sits together and drinks tea. So 30-40 people sit together and talk to Dhoni. So he is a larger-than-life figure. And even the IPL does not want him to go."
Speaking about the IPL’s high-scoring games and the impact of T20 cricket, Sidhu said the format belongs to the common fan, while purists should judge cricketers based on Test matches.
"The conversation with a wise man is worth months of education. So the IPL has a huge effect. I mean, they come from small villages, from small cities. When they come and play here, like Vignesh (MI spinner) played yesterday. When they rub shoulders with these international players, the feeling they get is that I belong to this arena. A sense of belonging comes. Belief comes.
"You become an overnight hero, my friend. Now, Vignesh comes from a background where his father is a taxi driver, right? He has never played the Ranji Trophy. The IPL is where talent meets opportunity, and now every household knows Vignesh.
"The Mumbai scouts have picked him up from there. Talent is nothing without opportunity, right? It needs to be controlled, disciplined, and honest. I praise Mumbai for this. He's a household name, boss. That's the IPL for you. He is a household name. Every housewife in India will know his name. That's the kind of thing, that's the turnaround."
Sidhu also emphasised that Test cricket remains the ultimate test of a player’s true ability.
"When you play a Test match, that reflects the true abilities. That's the true ability of a person. It's a merciless medium. If you have a weakness there, the attack will be there. If you have to see how big the player is, then you have to see his Test record."
He suggested that an experiment could be done in the Ranji Trophy by bringing in foreign players and remarked that IPL teams often win or lose their matches during the auctions.
Citing Kolkata Knight Riders as an example, he said, "They have had balanced squads and enjoyed good results, while Mumbai Indians have struggled due to a lack of it."