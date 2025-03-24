Dhoni, Kohli are institutions: Navjot Sidhu

NEW DELHI: Former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has hailed MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli as more than just icons, calling them "institutions" whose legacy will endure for generations.

In an interaction with select media, Sidhu, who is a JioStar expert for the ongoing IPL, was responding to a query about the rivalry between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

"People call them icons. I call them institutions. Virat Kohli's name will stay for generations. Dhoni's name will stay for generations. Why? For stamping his supremacy throughout the world over a period of time with longevity and adapting to all formats, the attitude of a lion, right?" Sidhu said.

"And someone with his charisma and magnetism has eclipsed across the globe. Across the globe, he is a great role model. The kids in the street want to be Virat Kohli. That's the kind of impact."