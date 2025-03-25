IPL 2025| GT vs PBKS: Captain Shreyas leads Punjab into new era with 11-run win over Gujarat

Almost there, almost!

In response openers Gill and Sudharsan made a brisk start as they needed just over 12 runs needed per over to keep the chase going. The Titans duo raced to 50 in five overs, with Gill leading the charge.

However, his aggressive knock was cut short at 33 off 14 balls when Glenn Maxwell struck in the final over of the powerplay.

Sudharsan kept the scoreboard ticking, forging an 84-run stand with England’s Jos Buttler. The left-hander compiled a classy 74 off 41 balls before Arshdeep Singh dismissed him in the 13th over.

At 145/2, GT remained in contention, with Buttler and impact substitute Sherfane Rutherford at the crease. The pair added 50 runs off 31 balls, but Punjab pulled back momentum in the death overs. Marco Jansen removed Buttler for 54 in the 18th, and Rahul Tewatia was run out for six off two balls as the chase faltered.

Rutherford fought on, but Arshdeep’s precise death bowling proved decisive. The West Indian fell for 46 off 28 balls in the final over, as GT finished at 232/5, falling just short, with Shahrukh Khan and Arshad Khan unbeaten at the end.