India-made 'super strong sex drug' was found in the luxury villa where Shane Warne died: Report reveals police 'cover up'

Investigating police officers had quietly disposed of a 'super strong sex drug' that was found at the luxury villa in Thailand where Australian cricket legend Shane Warne died, Daily Mail said in an exclusive report.

Over three yeas after Warne's death, a a senior police officer at the scene reportedly revealed that he was ordered to remove a bottle of a super-strength sex drug known as 'Viagra jelly' from the room where he died.

The drug called Kamagra, which is available over the counter in Thailand, was found lying close to Warne's body, raising speculation that a key factor that may have contributed to his death was covered up, Daily Mail reported.

Kamagra is an erectile dysfunction treatment which is manufactured in India and contains the same active ingredient found in Viagra.

The 52-year-old cricketer died in March 2022 from a massive heart attack while on a 'lads' holiday' on the tropical island of Koh Samui.

A postmortem determined that he died of 'natural causes' and that he suffered from congenital heart weakness.

The right-arm leg spinner took 708 wickets in 147 test appearances. Warne was a member of the Australian team that won the 1999 Cricket World Cup.

Warne also played for and coached the Rajasthan Royals, including captaining the team to victory in the inaugural season of the IPL.