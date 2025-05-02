KCA suspends Sreesanth for three years over statement on Samson's omission from national team

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has decided to suspend former international cricketer S Sreesanth for three years from all cricket-related activities in connection with his statement on the exclusion of Sanju Samson from the Champions Trophy squad.

Sreesanth is currently a co-owner of the Kollam Aries, a franchise team that plays in the Kerala Cricket League. The decision against the former Team India pacer was taken during the KCA’s special general body meeting held in Ernakulam on April 30, citing his “false and defamatory” remarks.

Sreesanth had criticized the KCA after Samson was omitted from the Indian squad for the Champions Trophy. The KCA had snubbed Samson and did not consider him for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which ultimately resulted in him being overlooked.