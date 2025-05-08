Amid Indian strikes, PCB in huddle to decide whether PSL should continue

KARACHI: Rattled by multiple Indian military strikes in Pakistan, the country's Cricket Board has called an emergency meeting to discuss whether the ongoing Pakistan Super League, which features a number of foreign players, should be halted.

The T20 league, which features six franchises and is in its final stages, is currently being staged in Rawalpindi.

It is scheduled to wind up on May 18 in Lahore.

A reliable source in the Board said the PCB would follow the advice from the government on continuing the league and it would be holding discussions later on Thursday.

"The meeting will review the situation because of the number of drone attacks by India since Wednesday especially in the Punjab province," the source said.

PSL CEO Salman Naseer also met with the overseas players in Rawalpindi and assured them that they had nothing to worry about as the PCB is closely monitoring the situation.

Some of the big international names who have signed up for the league are David Warner (Karachi Kings), Jason Holder (Islamabad United), and Rassie van der Dussen (Islamabad United) among others.