Bob Cowper, first to score triple century on Australian soil, passes away at 84

MELBOURNE: Bob Cowper, who scored test cricket's first triple century on Australian soil, has died at the age of 84 due to an undisclosed illness, Cricket Australia said Sunday.

Cowper played 27 test matches for Australia between 1964 and 1968, with a record of 2,061 runs at an average of 46.84, including five centuries, while also taking 36 wickets with his part-time off-spin.

The left-hander was renowned for both his stroke-play and steadiness, particularly during his most famous innings, a 12-hour, 589-ball 307 against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in February 1966.

The innings was the only test triple century made in Australia in the 20th century, and just the 10th ever scored at that time.

It came after he was recalled on his home ground, having been the 12th man in the previous test in Adelaide.