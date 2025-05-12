Kohli and his legacy beyond Test and time

CHENNAI: In hindsight, when Virat Kohli wore his beloved Test whites for the first time, a June morning many moons ago in West Indies, it set in stone a beginning of a new era as well as the beginning of the end of one. Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman were about to retire, an aging Sachin Tendulkar was on a break and Kohli, by sheer force of will and a testament to unflinching ethos even back then, had become an all-format player.

Over the next two years, India's modern batting greats retired. One by one. Laxman. Dravid. Virender Sehwag. Tendulkar. An endless conveyor belt of batting talent meant able replacements were ready. Plug and play.

But Kohli wasn't just any plug and play. He changed the goalposts. His arrival into Indian cricket, especially their Test team, changed the contours of what was possible. He did so in multiple ways. His batting spoke for itself, his captaincy set a new benchmark and the way he read the game lit the blue touchpaper in ways Indians weren't accustomed to.

He was unapologetic, his intensity rubbed of on his teammates as well as the paying public and he bent many a Test through sheer character and tenacity. If his captaincy took India to new heights — it's not a surprise he's their winningest captain in the five-day format — his approach with the bat won him his first admirers.

Going purely by Test cricket's age-old batting metric — an average of over 50 over a number of seasons in myriad conditions — he under-punched. But that's missing the tree for the woods. For the vast majority of 123 Tests, 210 innings, 9230 runs, 30 100s and 31 50s, he was sui generis. Sure, you would likely pay more to watch Sachin Tendulkar, ask Rahul Dravid to pad up first if your life depended on it or give Sunil Gavaskar a ring first if you wanted a cricketer to give a lecture on the art of batting.

But when Kohli strode out to bat, the experience was more visceral, a lot of theatre. His energy was so rare it transmitted across crowds up and down the ever-shrinking five-day space in multiple continents. From Wanderers to Wankhede and Birmingham to Brisbane, he put bums on seats.

It's no surprise, then, that Kohli's final red-ball match in the country — a Ranji Trophy encounter in New Delhi against Railways — saw more than 12,000 move through the turnstiles on a weekday.

Never mind the fact that there was one telling weakness — flirting with a nibbling ball outside off stump (his first and last dismissals in Tests were outside edges off deliveries past the fourth stump line). The meat in the sandwich, though, woof.

For over a decade, Kohli kept chiselling away to become the best batter that he could be. If Tendulkar was pre-ordained for greatness, Kohli's path to mastery of batsmanship was via hard work and recognising the modern demands of an athlete.