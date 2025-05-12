Lalchand Rajput urges Virat Kohli to stay, backs Jasprit Bumrah to lead

NEW DELHI: Former India coach and manager Lalchand Rajput has urged Virat Kohli to play the upcoming Test series against England as he believes the national team cannot "afford to lose" his wealth of experience on such a demanding tour.

Uncertainty looms over 36-year-old Kohli's Test future following Rohit Sharma's red-ball retirement. Speculation is growing that the former skipper may follow Rohit out of the Test arena ahead of India's five-match Test series in England.

He stressed that Kohli's experience, and unmatched batting pedigree are irreplaceable.

"He is one of the greatest players India has produced. If you look at his record, I don't think anybody can come very near," Rajput told 'PTI Videos' in an interview.

The former India captain has 9,230 runs in 123 Tests at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries. He is also India's most successful Test captain ever, having led the country to 40 wins out of 68 Tests.

"...I feel he should be playing in the England tour. His presence brings calm, authority, and a wealth of knowledge in these demanding conditions," he added. While Shubman Gill has emerged as a frontrunner for Test captaincy, Rajput believes Jasprit Bumrah should be the preferred for now.

"Whenever Rohit wasn't there, Bumrah captained. Even in the World Test Championship final in England, he led the team. With that experience, I would look at him as the captain for this tour," Rajput said.