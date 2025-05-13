Given his fitness and way he is playing now, Kohli could have continued: Lalchand Rajput

It was just a mental thing and a bit technical as well. Mental in the sense that when you get out to a particular bowler... (James) Anderson got him out quite a lot then. Initially, he got him out with an inswinger and later on he got out because of the outswinger. So, he was always playing for inswing to be honest but there were balls which used to go away. He used to play those balls considering them as an inswinger. So I told him to try to negotiate with the outswingers. I told him to leave the balls and at the same time, you must know where your off stump is. So we used to draw lines and all and work on it. And then he went to Australia and scored four hundreds. He was at the NCA for 15 days and worked very hard and it paid dividends Down Under.

What makes him special is his hunger to excel. It's been there since his U-19 days. If he used to get out in the 70s and 80s, he used to say he had missed a hundred. When he got out on 120 or 130, he used to say he had missed the double hundred. He wanted to excel all the time. That time I saw he was so hungry for success and he always wanted to be at the top. When a player has that hunger in his U19 days or growing up years, he is bound to be successful. That's why he became one of the greatest players.

He was a little bit chubby when he started off and then he became a fitness fanatic. He had that hunger of changing the mindset of the players. He focussed on fitness and made sure players know that they have to be fit to be in the teams. He used to lead by example.

He understood the importance of fitness once he started playing international cricket. He understood that if he wanted to survive here, he needed to fit. In international cricket, you cannot get easy boundaries, so you have to rotate strike, run between the wickets. So the fitter you are, the better it is. He worked hard on that aspect.