New Zealand's Mike Hesson named latest Pakistan white-ball coach

KARACHI: Pakistan appointed New Zealander Mike Hesson as coach of their white-ball team on Tuesday, their ninth in the last two years.

The 50-year-old takes over from former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed, who had served on an interim basis since November.

Hesson coached New Zealand from 2012 to 2018, during which they reached the final of the 2015 World Cup and won eight of 11 home Test series.

Hesson had also coached Kenya's national team and been coaching Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League since 2024.

His first assignment will be a five-match Twenty20 home series against Bangladesh starting later this month.

"Mike brings with him a wealth of international experience and a proven track record of developing competitive sides," Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi wrote on social media.

He added: "We look forward to his expertise and leadership in shaping the future of Pakistan's white-ball cricket."

Aaqib declined to continue after Pakistan crashed out in the first round of their home Champions Trophy in February-March, followed by heavy defeats in New Zealand in T20 and ODI series.

Pakistan have a history of sacking or replacing coaches, with recent departures including Australian Jason Gillespie and South African Gary Kirsten.