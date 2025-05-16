India A squad includes players, whose teams can still reach IPL playoffs

CHENNAI: As expected, some of India's regular Test players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, have been included in the A squad for the two four-day games against England Lions. Jaiswal, expected to open with KL Rahul in the first Test, is joined by his Rajasthan Royals teammate, Dhruv Jurel. Other Indian Premier League regulars like Ishan Kishan, seemingly back in the scheme of things in red-ball cricket, and Karun Nair are also in the contingent. One of Nair to Jurel are, at least at this point in time, likely to figure in the first Test from June 20.

Curiously, Nair, Shardul Thakur, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep and Harshit Rana have been included in the first four-day game, scheduled to begin on May 30. However, all of their IPL teams still have a chance of making the playoffs. Will they be asked to miss the playoffs if their sides do get that far?

Or will they be asked to stay back and join the team ahead of the second four-day game from June 6? The Indian Cricket Board's (BCCI) release says both Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, whose Gujarat Titans side have a strong chance of advancing to the playoffs, will join the squad ahead of the second India A game. Staying on the topic, they have avoided picking players from Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians and Gujrat Titans — the top four teams in the table — for the first India A game.