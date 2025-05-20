Eventually you wake up and the nightmare gets over: Aakash Chopra on Pant

NEW DELHI: Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes Rishabh Pant will need to reassess his approach in T20 cricket after enduring a "nightmare" IPL season, squandering a vital opportunity to stake a stronger claim for a spot in India's T20 set-up.

Pant, who is not a regular in India's T20 squad, was expected to make a mark this season.

However, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper managed only 135 runs in 12 matches after being bought for a mammoth Rs 27 crore.

LSG bowed out of the playoff race following their defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday night.

"Success might teach you a few things. Failures, however, truly change your mindset - and often for good. He isn't a regular in the Indian T20 side, so this season was crucial. A chance to make a mark, to build a strong unit," Chopra, a former India opener, told JioHotstar.

"It hasn't gone that way. His own form has been inconsistent - another lesson in itself. Does he stick to this approach in T20s or adapt?"

When you're in a bad patch, it feels like nothing works. The nights seem longer, the days even more so. That's when you learn - and bounce back. This has been a nightmare. The good thing about nightmares is that you eventually wake up."