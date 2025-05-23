Sudharsan currently focussed on IPL, not on England tour

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan is thrilled about his selection for the upcoming India A tour of England but for now his sights are firmly set on guiding the former champions to Qualifier 1 and final of IPL 2025.

The 23-year-old, who has the experience of representing Surrey and scoring a century for the English county side, has been named in the India A squad and is also set to become the rookie face in the Test squad.

"Mentally, we will have to be switched on for the IPL first. Once that story is over, then we can probably think about the India 'A' story. But definitely happy for that opportunity, and I think I would have a great time there," Sudharsan told reporters on Thursday.

The Tamil Nadu opener, currently leading the Orange Cap race with 638 runs in 13 matches, has been one of the standout performers of the season.

"Right now, the most important thing is to finish in the top two so that we get an extra opportunity (of playing in Qualifier 2), if at all we need. The focus is more on that. Obviously, there are a lot of experiences and learnings in these 13 games (that we have played). So, we keep on filling the gaps wherever we feel like, and we will be ready for the playoffs," Sudharsan said.