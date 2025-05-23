There were Times when we had our chances to make the playoffs: LSG skipper Rishabh Pant

AHMEDABAD: Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant has admitted that while his side showed promise at various stages of the 2025 IPL season, the inability to cash in on their chances ultimately led to their early exit from the playoffs race.

LSG's campaign was marked by inconsistency and narrow losses that derailed their momentum.

"We talk about playing good cricket, we've shown on occasion we can do that. There were times in the tournament where we had our chances to make the play offs. (but didn't make it), but it's part and parcel of the game," Pant said after LSG's 33-run win over Gujarat Titans on Thursday.

Pant reiterated the impact of injuries, especially to key bowlers, which left the attack thin on firepower.

LSG began the tournament without the services of Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, and Mayank Yadav.

While Shardul Thakur was signed mid-season and Avesh and Akash made returns, Mayank featured in just two games before being ruled out again.

"Coming into the tournament, there were lot of injury concerns. We made sure it's something we wouldn't talk about it."

"The whole batting unit has played, we lacked a bit on the fielding side. We can't make excuses, just want to learn and move on."

Against table-toppers Gujarat Titans, however, LSG produced a complete performance.

Mitchell Marsh led the way with a blistering 117 off 64 balls, powering his team to 235/2.

The bowlers then dismantled GT's much-vaunted top order inside the first 10 overs to seal the win.

"It was always going to be about getting their top three early. The way Shahrukh played gave them some hope, but we knew the target was above par.Credit to our bowlers they held their nerves well," Pant concluded.