Nair compelled selectors to pick him in the India team: Vidarbha coach

CHENNAI: Vidarbha head coach Usman Ghani has seen Karun Nair's desperation to get back into the India fold from close quarters. Nair, who made his Test debut back in 2016 and went on to score a triple century only in his third match, could play only six games in the next four months before being dropped from the national team.

Despite making bucketloads of runs in domestic cricket, the 33-year-old right hand batter always found himself on the other side of the fence. It even made him vent his frustration on social media when on December 10, 2022, he wrote, 'Dear cricket give me one more chance'. It took more than two years for selectors to have a relook at Nair, who has been a prolific scorer in the domestic cricket in the last few years and also helped Vidarbha clinch their third Ranji title recently. As the saying goes, better late than never, Nair got a recall to the India Test squad on Saturday and his Vidarbha coach Usman Ghani is over the moon.

"I am not at all surprised. Actually he compelled the selectors to pick him up with his consistent performances. He deserves it," was Ghani's reply when asked about Nair's inclusion in the 18-member squad selected for the five-match Test series in England starting June 20.

The coach said a lot of places have fallen vacant and it was apt that his ward got a chance again. "Many places have got vacant due to retirements (Virat and Rohit). He is a seasoned campaigner and was a performer in the past as well. I don't think he got a proper chance before getting dropped from the Indian team. Now he is back in the Indian team with his hard work and sheer determination. Good for him, I am very happy for him."

Ghani believes Nair is best suited for No. 5 slot in Test cricket as he can provide solidity at the position. "No 5 will be the ideal position for him. He can take responsibility there as he is a very experienced guy because if (KL) Rahul opens the innings then you need experience in the middle to bat around with the youngsters. He had done that in the past as well."