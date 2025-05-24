Nair compelled selectors to pick him in the India team: Vidarbha coach

CHENNAI: Vidarbha head coach Usman Ghani has seen Karun Nair's desperation to get back into the India fold from close quarters. Nair, who made his Test debut back in 2016 and went on to score a triple century only in his third match, could play only six games in the next four months before being dropped from the national team.
Despite making bucketloads of runs in domestic cricket, the 33-year-old right hand batter always found himself on the other side of the fence. It even made him vent his frustration on social media when on December 10, 2022, he wrote, 'Dear cricket give me one more chance'. It took more than two years for selectors to have a relook at Nair, who has been a prolific scorer in the domestic cricket in the last few years and also helped Vidarbha clinch their third Ranji title recently. As the saying goes, better late than never, Nair got a recall to the India Test squad on Saturday and his Vidarbha coach Usman Ghani is over the moon.
"I am not at all surprised. Actually he compelled the selectors to pick him up with his consistent performances. He deserves it," was Ghani's reply when asked about Nair's inclusion in the 18-member squad selected for the five-match Test series in England starting June 20.
The coach said a lot of places have fallen vacant and it was apt that his ward got a chance again. "Many places have got vacant due to retirements (Virat and Rohit). He is a seasoned campaigner and was a performer in the past as well. I don't think he got a proper chance before getting dropped from the Indian team. Now he is back in the Indian team with his hard work and sheer determination. Good for him, I am very happy for him."
Ghani believes Nair is best suited for No. 5 slot in Test cricket as he can provide solidity at the position. "No 5 will be the ideal position for him. He can take responsibility there as he is a very experienced guy because if (KL) Rahul opens the innings then you need experience in the middle to bat around with the youngsters. He had done that in the past as well."
Earlier, Nair had come up with a blistering knock of 40-ball 89 against Mumbai Indians while playing for Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL 2025. Ghani had then credited his improved fitness and rigorous training regime for the success in the shortest format of the game. "First when he came to Vidarbha, we made sure he was comfortable with the team. When he came, he knew what his role was. He not only has to perform but has to guide the team as well. And he wanted to prove a point as well. As far as training is concerned, everybody trains in a more or less similar way but adaptation is the biggest thing in the longest format. Nair can adapt easily because of his experience. He plays for a County side as well so that helped. He had that zeal to make a comeback to the India fold. He always used to say that a lot of international cricket is left in him. It was good that he realised fitness is where he is lacking, so he worked hard on that aspect. He always used to have additional sessions apart from regular training sessions. He used to go that extra mile apart from the programme provided by the team's strength and conditioning coach. He is a regular at the gym and very focussed and disciplined in his work. Overall he worked hard on his fitness. He follows a diet chart. I hope he does well when he plays for the country."
Ghani feels Nair's experience will help him when he represents the country in England. "Red ball is a different ball game. Nair's approach is moderate. He can defend and attack whenever needed. He can leave the ball, which is very important in Test cricket. He has that skill. The main thing is to handle the pressure. If he does, he is going to excel in England," signs off the coach.