Shubman Gill named India Test captain; Pant is deputy, Bumrah to be rotated, Shami ruled out

Shubman Gill has been named the new captain of India’s Test team, taking over the reins from Rohit Sharma, who recently announced his retirement from red-ball cricket. The 25-year-old will lead a restructured Indian side in the upcoming five-Test series against England, starting June 20 in Leeds.

"Last year or so we have looked at Shubman (for leadership). We are hopeful he is the guy who is going (to take the team forward). It is a high pressure job but he is a terrific player. We wish him all the best," said chief selector Ajit Agarkar after announcing the squad, which offered no major surprises.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, fresh off a successful comeback to international cricket, has been appointed as the vice-captain."Pant is one of our best batters in Test cricket over the last four-five years. A wicketkeeper can see the game well and that's why he is Shubman's deputy," Agarkar added while explaining the 27-year-old Pant's role.

The squad, announced by chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar on Saturday afternoon, includes a mix of youth and experience, with some notable exclusions and surprising returns.

Among the biggest talking points is the omission of senior pacer Mohammed Shami. Agarkar confirmed that while the selection panel was keen to include Shami, the medical team declared him unfit. “His workload is not what it needs to be… at the moment, he is not fit,” Agarkar said, ending speculation around the veteran seamer’s availability.

The squad sees the return of middle-order batter Karun Nair, who last played a Test in 2017. Youngsters Sai Sudharsan and Nitish Kumar Reddy have also earned their maiden Test call-ups, highlighting the selectors' intent to rebuild the team for the long haul.

“Only time will tell whether Bumrah plays three or four Tests,” Agarkar added, while confirming that premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will not feature in all five matches. The team management, including physios, will monitor and manage Bumrah’s workload closely throughout the series.