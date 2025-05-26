Litmus test awaits the India A-team in England

CHENNAI: Even as the anticipation for the Indian Premier League playoffs is brewing, a bunch of cricketers and coaching staff have already landed in England to get ready for the two unofficial Tests between India A and England Lions.

Led by Abhimanyu Easwaran, the India A team has several Test squad members who will be looking to make the most of the chance to get used to the conditions. After all, at least a few of them will be vying for a spot in the playing XI come the first Test against England in Leeds on June 20.

First among the lot would be Easwaran. The Bengal batter has been a forever standby, travelling with the Indian team. He has been the reserve opener for Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal for a while now but hasn't gotten a chance. Perhaps with good reason too. At times, Easwaran perhaps did not seize the chance and put on a performance that would leave an impression with the selectors.

In the India A tour to Australia before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he did not cross the score of 17 across four innings.

This meant, the selectors decided to back KL Rahul's experience in Perth when Rohit missed the game. Throughout the tour, Easwaran always looked like a standby even in nets oftentimes batting after the main XI players are finished. These two games hold immense significance to him considering the opening at the top post Rohit's retirement. Easwaran will want to stamp his authority in both the A games and the intra-squad game so that the team management decides to give him a go — whether it is opening or at No 3 (should skipper Shubman Gill drop down to No 4).

Meanwhile, the other batter who will be in contention is B Sai Sudharsan. He will join the team for the second game. The Tamil Nadu batter could bat anywhere in the top three, has the experience of playing for Surrey in County cricket and also has impressed with his consistency over the years. He even scored a century in one of the India A games Down Under. In the absence of injured Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan might have a chance at walking in at one drop (again if Gill drops down to No 4).