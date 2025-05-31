Kerala alumni association apologises for hosting Afridi in Dubai following social media backlash

In the video, the crowd is seen cheering Afridi and chanting his nickname “boom boom”. The warm hospitality being extended to Afridi didn’t go down well with a large section of social media users who then stormed the accounts of CUBAA office-bearers and attacked them for “shamelessly” hosting the cricketer who had used every opportunity to demean India.

When a social media user described the act as "shameful", another netizen said "they are fetting someone who has been trash-talking our country."

As the incident triggered a widespread row, the CUBAA office-bearers, on Friday came out with an Instagram post expressing apology over the incident and said it was not intentional.

Without naming Afridi, they said they had booked Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) as a venue of the second season of an inter-collegiate dance competition much before the tension between India and Pakistan.

The same venue was used for the first season of the event last year also due to its affordability, the statement said.