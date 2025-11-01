Arshdeep's name should be second in list if Bumrah is playing: Ashwin

"Of course, Harshit Rana had a decent day with the bat. He batted decently, but this is not about him at all. It’s about Arshdeep Singh. The performance he put in during the T20 World Cup in 2024, after that he has consistently found ways to stay out of the team. He has been benched so many times that he has lost a bit of rhythm," Ashwin observed.

Interestingly, Harshit came ahead of experienced Shivam Dube at number seven and scored 35 off 33 balls. But his contribution as the second pacer after Bumrah was disappointing, as he went wicketless while conceding 27 runs in his two overs.

In the Rohit Sharma–Rahul Dravid regime, Arshdeep had become one of India’s most reliable fast bowlers in T20 cricket and is currently the country’s highest wicket-taker in the format, as well as the first Indian bowler to cross the 100-wicket mark.

"We saw in the Asia Cup, he (Arshdeep) bowled well, he came back very well in the second spell but he looked rusty," Ashwin said. "Your champion bowler will look rusty if you don’t play him. So it’s a really tough situation if you are Arshdeep Singh, and I really hope he starts getting the place he deserves. He deserves to be there, and it’s not about somebody else. He has a place in the team. Please play him," he added.

The third T20I of the series will be played in Hobart on Sunday.