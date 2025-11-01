Babar Azam becomes highest run-getter in T20Is

KARACHI: Former captain and Pakistan batting stalwart Babar Azam became the highest run-getter in T20 Internationals, surpassing Indian stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Babar achieved the feat while scoring 11 off 18 balls in the second T20I against South Africa in Lahore on Friday night.

However, a close look at the statistics of the top five T20I run-getters also gives a clear picture of why Babar was sidelined from the Pakistan T20 side since December 2024, before he was surprisingly recalled for the South Africa series.

The statistics show that Babar has now scored 4,234 runs in 123 matches at an average of 39.57. But the telling figures are his strike rate and the number of sixes hit compared to the others in the list.