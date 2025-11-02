Srinivasaraj takes over as president of TNCA

CHENNAI: TJ Srinivasaraj was elected unopposed as president of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) at the general elections for the office bearers and Apex Council Members of the TNCA for the term 2025-2028 on Sunday. He was the treasurer of the TNCA in his previous term.

M Kumaresh was elected unopposed as vice-president while R Rangarajan was elected unopposed as treasurer. Jaffer Asique Ali, Shri Divakar J, Parameswaran P were also elected unopposed as members of the Apex Council (Districts).

However, there was a contest for the posts of secretary, joint secretary and assistant secretary. U Bhagwandas Rao was elected as secretary, K Sriram was elected as joint secretary and C Mareeswaran won the post for assistant secretary.

Krishna R, Manikandan G, Rajan PS, Sanjay Kumbhat, Selvamani S, Shankar NS were elected as members of the Apex Council (City).

Furthermore, S Balakrishna and Yusuf Y Laila were nominated to serve on the TNPL Governing Council.

TNCA Election Rules and Procedures were followed under the supervision of the appointed Electoral Officer, Dr D Chandrashekaran, I.A.S. (Retd.).

The newly-elected office bearers and members — Apex Council will now assume charge for the period 2025-2028.

"We have developed a lot of infrastructure. We want to use the best of all the infrastructures we have for the current players. Earlier, people used to play only in the city. Now, we have opened many satellite centres in the districts to benefit state cricketers. So, the first thing we want to do is to give more exposure to all the city cricketers and also district cricketers," said Srinivasaraj, president of the TNCA.

Srinivasaraj has been supporting women's cricket in the last few years by sponsoring women's tournaments of the TNCA.

Tamil Nadu women have done well in the BCCI U-19 T20 tournament, but at the senior level, they still have room for improvement.

"We want to develop women's cricket also. In the past, only in the city, many girls came forward to play cricket. Now, even in the districts, a lot of women cricketers are coming forward to play cricket. We will definitely try and support women cricketers in the state to come up in the game," said Srinivasaraj, adding that the Chepauk ground which is being re-laid would be ready in a month or so.