Harmanpreet’s Moga, Shafali’s Rohtak celebrate India’s maiden Women’s World Cup victory

CHANDIGARH: Celebrations erupted in Moga (Punjab) — the hometown of Indian Women’s Cricket Team captain Harmanpreet Kaur — and in Rohtak (Haryana) — the hometown of star batter Shafali Verma — after India clinched its first-ever Women’s Cricket World Cup title, defeating South Africa in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.
Gowardhan Sharma, a cricket enthusiast and close friend of Harmander Singh, Harmanpreet’s father, said, “Harman has made history. This is a glorious day not just for Indian cricket, but for Moga. We have seen her grow up playing in the dusty fields here. Today, she’s shown the world what true determination looks like.”
Waving the Tricolour, bursting crackers, and chanting Harmanpreet’s name, hundreds of cricket fans gathered at the Guru Nanak College Ground in Moga, where she first began playing cricket as a child.
Anjali Gupta, a childhood friend of Harmanpreet, said Moga is now shining on the world map.
“This triumph is not just a sporting achievement but a celebration of belief, perseverance, and women’s empowerment,” she said.
Locals recalled how Harmanpreet’s cricket journey began on the modest grounds of her small hometown, where she often played with boys and travelled miles for coaching. Despite limited infrastructure, her relentless passion and her family’s unwavering support kept her dream alive.
The girl from Moga, who made her international debut in 2009, had been at the forefront of India’s heartbreaks in the 2017 ODI World Cup final at Lord’s and the 2020 T20 World Cup final in Melbourne. On Sunday, that long wait finally ended as India lifted its maiden Women’s World Cup trophy.
Meanwhile, in Rohtak, Shafali Verma’s family prepared to give her a grand welcome. Her father, Sanjeev Verma, who runs a jewellery shop, said the family was overjoyed by her match-winning performance.
“She promised to give 100% for the team, and she did. We are so proud of her. Shafali not only scored a brilliant 87 runs but also took two crucial wickets, sealing India’s victory. She wasn’t originally part of the World Cup squad and got in as a replacement for another opener, Pratika Rawal. She was a bit nervous after her poor performance in the semifinal, so I reminded her of her past achievements — her double century in Test cricket, her record-breaking season in the Women’s Premier League, and her crucial international knocks,” he said proudly.
The family revealed that they were confident of India’s win and had already arranged crackers in anticipation. When the team lifted the trophy, they burst them with pride and joy.
Shafali’s mother, Parveen Bala, said the win had turned the entire city into a festive hub.
“It feels like another Diwali in our house, our locality, and all over Rohtak. Everyone is celebrating. We are waiting for her to come home so we can give her a warm welcome. Shafali has once again proved that girls are in no way less than boys. I congratulate all parents who support their daughters in chasing their dreams,” she said.