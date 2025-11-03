Harmanpreet’s Moga, Shafali’s Rohtak celebrate India’s maiden Women’s World Cup victory

CHANDIGARH: Celebrations erupted in Moga (Punjab) — the hometown of Indian Women’s Cricket Team captain Harmanpreet Kaur — and in Rohtak (Haryana) — the hometown of star batter Shafali Verma — after India clinched its first-ever Women’s Cricket World Cup title, defeating South Africa in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Gowardhan Sharma, a cricket enthusiast and close friend of Harmander Singh, Harmanpreet’s father, said, “Harman has made history. This is a glorious day not just for Indian cricket, but for Moga. We have seen her grow up playing in the dusty fields here. Today, she’s shown the world what true determination looks like.”

Waving the Tricolour, bursting crackers, and chanting Harmanpreet’s name, hundreds of cricket fans gathered at the Guru Nanak College Ground in Moga, where she first began playing cricket as a child.

Anjali Gupta, a childhood friend of Harmanpreet, said Moga is now shining on the world map.

“This triumph is not just a sporting achievement but a celebration of belief, perseverance, and women’s empowerment,” she said.

Locals recalled how Harmanpreet’s cricket journey began on the modest grounds of her small hometown, where she often played with boys and travelled miles for coaching. Despite limited infrastructure, her relentless passion and her family’s unwavering support kept her dream alive.

The girl from Moga, who made her international debut in 2009, had been at the forefront of India’s heartbreaks in the 2017 ODI World Cup final at Lord’s and the 2020 T20 World Cup final in Melbourne. On Sunday, that long wait finally ended as India lifted its maiden Women’s World Cup trophy.