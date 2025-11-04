‘Men’s team never did this’: Ashwin applauds Harmanpreet and Co. for paying tribute to icons

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin made a bold remark following India’s historic maiden ICC Women’s ODI World Cup triumph on Sunday. He applauded Harmanpreet Kaur and her team for a heartfelt gesture that, as he put it, “the men’s team has never done.”

Ashwin praised the women’s squad for celebrating their success by honouring the trailblazers of Indian women’s cricket — Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, and Anjum Chopra.

The legendary trio, part of the commentary team at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, were invited by the players to join them in lifting the trophy, dancing, and sharing tears of joy.

“This victory of the Indian team — how do you see it? Back in 2016–17, when Harmanpreet Kaur played that incredible innings against Australia, we saw the heartbreak that followed against England. Jhulan Goswami was part of that World Cup, Mithali Raj was part of that World Cup,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

“Even yesterday, the Indian team gave the trophy to Mithali Raj. Why did they do that? I actually take my hat off to the Indian women’s team for that. The Indian men’s team has never done something like this,” he added.

Ashwin’s words stood out for their honesty and boldness. He pointed out that while the men’s team often talks about respecting their predecessors, the women’s team truly showed it.

There were no speeches or grand gestures — just genuine gratitude as they celebrated alongside the legends who paved the way for them.

“Sometimes in front of the media, we say things because that’s the trend — that this person did it, or that person did it. But I haven’t often seen anyone giving true credit to the previous generation,” Ashwin said.

“Usually, it becomes about ‘my generation’s team is good’ and ‘your generation’s team wasn’t that great.’ I’ve seen a lot of such discussions,” he added.

India lifted the Women’s World Cup trophy on Sunday after defeating South Africa by 52 runs. During the team’s victory parade, Harmanpreet Kaur handed the trophy to Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, and Anjum Chopra, leaving the veterans emotional.

Ashwin said the gesture reflected how the current women’s team acknowledged the efforts of the pioneers who laid the foundation for their success — turning years of hard work and sacrifice into a moment of shared pride.