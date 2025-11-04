my role was to apply the finishing touches in India’s World Cup triumph: Richa Ghosh

MUMBAI: India’s World Cup-winning team was built on trust and role clarity, feels dashing wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, who was assigned the finisher’s role by head coach Amol Muzumdar.

Having missed out at the final hurdle twice, India finally won their maiden World Cup title, defeating Laura Wolvaardt’s South Africa by 52 runs in front of a sea of supporters in Navi Mumbai.

“My main job was to finish innings strongly by scoring quickly in the final overs,” the 22-year-old said on JioStar’s Follow The Blues. “Whenever I got the chance to bat, my focus was on applying the finishing touches. I aimed to maintain a high strike-rate and put pressure on the opposition bowlers. Scoring those extra runs reduces the pressure on our team and gives us a better chance to win,” added Richa, who played a blistering 34 off 24 balls in the final while batting at No. 7 to lift India to 298 for 7.

In reply, South Africa folded for 246.

She further credited head coach Amol Muzumdar for creating an environment where every player knew exactly what was expected of them.

“Amol sir made everyone’s role in the team very clear. For me, it was to play fearless cricket, look for the big shots and finish the innings strongly,” she said, adding that Muzumdar’s reassurance to “take time to settle in” gave her the confidence to back her strengths under pressure.

Richa, who often walked in during the final overs, said she had worked hard in the lead-up to the tournament to balance aggression with patience.

“Before the World Cup, I really focused on spending more time at the crease and building my innings. Whenever I got the chance to play, I concentrated on playing grounded shots and making sure I didn’t throw my wicket away. For me, it was all about keeping the scoreboard ticking with singles and holding up one end. That’s what I worked on the most,” added Richa, who scored 235 runs from eight innings with one fifty, finishing among the top five run-getters for the team.