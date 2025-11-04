Pakistan women’s head coach Muhammad Wasim removed after World Cup debacle

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has removed the head coach of the national women’s team, Muhammad Wasim, following the side’s disastrous campaign in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup held recently.

Though Pakistan had qualified for the showpiece event in April by topping the qualifiers held in Lahore, they finished last in the eight-team tournament co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The team played all its matches in Colombo.

Led by Fatima Sana, Pakistan lost four matches while three games were abandoned due to rain.

The PCB said that Wasim’s contract had ended with the conclusion of the World Cup and the board had decided not to extend it, opting instead to appoint a new head coach.

Wasim, a former Test cricketer who has also served as the chief selector of the men’s team, was appointed head coach last year. His tenure saw the Pakistan women’s team lose in the Asia Cup semi-finals and subsequently get knocked out in the league stages of the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

A reliable source alleged that the PCB was looking for a foreign coach, but if a suitable candidate is not found, former women’s team captain Bismah Maroof could be considered for the role. The source added that the rest of the support staff is also expected to be changed in the coming days.