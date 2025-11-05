Marnus Labuschagne returns to Australia's Ashes squad after missing West Indies series

GOLD COAST: Marnus Labuschagne is back in Australia's squad to start the Ashes series, with selectors including the veteran batter Wednesday in a 15-man group for the first cricket test against England.

Labuschagne missed Australia's three-test series win over the West Indies in the Caribbean in July after a lean run of form but has regained confidence with some big scores in first-class cricket. The 58-test veteran hasn't scored a test century since the 2023 Ashes in England.

Opening batter Jake Weatherald could make his debut in the Nov. 21-25 match in Perth after being selected ahead of Matt Renshaw and 20-year-old Sam Konstas, although that depends on who is chosen to open with Usman Khawaja.

The 31-year-old Weatherald was the leading scorer in the Sheffield Shield tournament last summer with 906 runs at an average of 50.33.

Steve Smith will lead the Australian lineup in the series-opener in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins, who is still recovering from a lower back problem.

Scott Boland is expected to join Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in the pace attack, with uncapped Brendan Doggett and Sean Abbott also in the squad as fast bowling options.

Allrounders Beau Webster and Cameron Green have also both been included in the squad.