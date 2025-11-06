Dream T20 turns into nightmare in Srinagar: IHPL organizers vanish, players unpaid

SRINAGAR: Billed as a glitzy T20 cricket tournament in Jammu and Kashmir, the inaugural edition of the Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL), launched on October 25 at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, ended in disgrace as the organizers duped players—including some international stars—officials, broadcasters, and hoteliers, and disappeared midway through the league.

The IHPL was organized by the Mohali-based Yuva Society, with eight teams participating. Foreign stars, including Chris Gayle, Martin Guptill, and Thisara Perera, alongside Indian cricketers Praveen Kumar, Iqbal Abdullah, Faiz Fazal, Parveez Rasool, and Ishwar Pandey, as well as local players, took part in the league, which began on October 25 at Bakshi Stadium.

The Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council (JKSC) had provided Bakshi Stadium and local logistical support for the league organizers. JKSC Secretary Nuzhat Gul attended the inaugural function and the opening match of the league on October 25.

According to the league format, eight teams—Pulwama Titans, Ladakh Heroes, Srinagar Sultans, Kishtwar Giants, Gulmarg Royals, Patnitop Warriors, Jammu Lions, and Uri Panthers—were to compete in 27 matches. Around 70 cricketers, along with umpires and staff, were accommodated at the Radisson Hotel in Srinagar. The final was scheduled for November 8, but the league ended unceremoniously midway.

On Saturday, players refused to turn up for matches at Bakshi Stadium due to unpaid dues, bringing the league to an abrupt halt.

The organizers have vanished, leaving players, officials, broadcasters, and hoteliers unpaid.