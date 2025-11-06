Dream T20 turns into nightmare in Srinagar: IHPL organizers vanish, players unpaid

SRINAGAR: Billed as a glitzy T20 cricket tournament in Jammu and Kashmir, the inaugural edition of the Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL), launched on October 25 at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, ended in disgrace as the organizers duped players—including some international stars—officials, broadcasters, and hoteliers, and disappeared midway through the league.
The IHPL was organized by the Mohali-based Yuva Society, with eight teams participating. Foreign stars, including Chris Gayle, Martin Guptill, and Thisara Perera, alongside Indian cricketers Praveen Kumar, Iqbal Abdullah, Faiz Fazal, Parveez Rasool, and Ishwar Pandey, as well as local players, took part in the league, which began on October 25 at Bakshi Stadium.
The Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council (JKSC) had provided Bakshi Stadium and local logistical support for the league organizers. JKSC Secretary Nuzhat Gul attended the inaugural function and the opening match of the league on October 25.
According to the league format, eight teams—Pulwama Titans, Ladakh Heroes, Srinagar Sultans, Kishtwar Giants, Gulmarg Royals, Patnitop Warriors, Jammu Lions, and Uri Panthers—were to compete in 27 matches. Around 70 cricketers, along with umpires and staff, were accommodated at the Radisson Hotel in Srinagar. The final was scheduled for November 8, but the league ended unceremoniously midway.
On Saturday, players refused to turn up for matches at Bakshi Stadium due to unpaid dues, bringing the league to an abrupt halt.
The organizers have vanished, leaving players, officials, broadcasters, and hoteliers unpaid.
According to Mel Juniper, a qualified cricket coach and umpire from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) who officiated in the league, “The league finished early through no fault of the players, officials, staff, or hotel management. Unfortunately, bills have not been paid. No one has received a penny so far. The players, umpires, and officials are unpaid, and the hotels have not been paid. League management is nowhere to be found and is not answering calls.”
Unlike other cricket tournaments held in the Valley, the IHPL drew very little local interest, with matches played in a nearly empty Bakshi Stadium and only a handful of spectators. This poor response came despite the organizers putting up large billboards to attract cricket fans.
Prominent businessman and owner of the Radisson Hotel group, Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya, said the organizers had booked hotel rooms for players, umpires, officials, and others involved in the league. “The league suddenly ended midway. The organizers still owe us about Rs 52 lakhs,” he said. All players and officials staying at the hotel have since vacated and returned to their respective places.
Srinagar police have registered a case and begun an investigation.
“A case (No. 56/2025) has been registered at Police Station Rajbagh against the absconding organizers of the league after players submitted written complaints,” sources said. The case has been registered under Section 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and Section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The IHPL fiasco raises serious questions about the vetting of private sports events in sensitive Jammu & Kashmir and highlights the urgent need for stronger regulatory frameworks to ensure transparency and credibility in organizing professional sporting tournaments in the region.