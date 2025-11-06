IND vs AUS 4th T20I | India bundle out Australia for 119 to clinch 48-run win, take 2-1 lead in series

India registered a 48-run win over Australia in the fourth T20I in Queensland on Thursday, taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

After being put into bat, India posted 167/8, with Shubman Gill top-scoring with 46. Abhishek Sharma (28), Shivam Dube (22), and captain Suryakumar Yadav (20) provided crucial contributions to give India a defendable total. Axar Patel (21 not out) struck valuable boundaries in the final overs to push the score past 160.

Australia, chasing 168, never got going and were bundled out for 119 in 18.2 overs. Mitchell Marsh was the top-scorer with 30 off 24 balls, while India’s bowlers ran through the Australian lineup. Washington Sundar was the star with 3/3, snapping three quick wickets late in the innings. Axar Patel (2/20) and Shivam Dube (2/20) also picked up two wickets each, with Varun Chakravarthy (1/26) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/27) chipping in. Australia lost their last seven wickets for just 28 runs, sealing a comprehensive win for India.

Suryakumar Yadav impressed both with a quick 20-run cameo and his captaincy, particularly in bowling rotations and DRS decisions, while the contributions from Axar, Dube, and Sundar proved decisive.

The series now shifts to Brisbane for the fifth and final T20I on Saturday, with India holding the advantage and needing just one win to clinch the series.