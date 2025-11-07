I had a feeling Shafali would do something special in World Cup final: Pratika Rawal

NEW DELHI: Being a student of psychology has given Pratika Rawal some insight into how a human mind works and her gut feel told her that Shafali Verma, who came in as her replacement in the World Cup knock-outs, would do something special in the final.

Her intuition was right about Shafali even though it was all down to a cruel twist of fate that prevented Rawal from playing the two biggest games of her career because of an injured ankle and knee.

"Shafali doesn't need motivation. She plays with instinct and belief. Before the final, she came up to me and said, 'I'm really sorry you can't play,' and I told her it's fine, these things happen. I had a feeling she would do something special that day," Rawal said.

Rawal, who had scored 308 runs was third in list of run-scorers after Smriti Mandhana (434) and Ashleigh Gardner (328), got injured against Bangladesh in the last group league game.

The setback due to injury at most crucial juncture could have been mentally crushing but for someone who has completed her Bachelors' degree in psychology, it did become easier to process what was going through her mind.

"I should not say I am a psychologist yet because I haven't completed my Masters' degree," she smiled.

"But as someone who has studied psychology, it really helped me to understand human emotions better - including my own. The first thing is to accept what's happened. You can't undo it. Once I accepted the injury, I focused only on what I could control - recovery, sleep, nutrition, and supporting the team."

That pragmatic approach, she said, prevented her of suffering from self-pity.

"There was disappointment, yes, but no breakdown. My dad was there, my coach (Shravan Kumar) kept checking on me, my mom and brother called every day. I have such a good support system. They didn't let me spiral or feel alone," she said.

Her father, she recalled fondly, took the injury harder than she did.

"I don't show emotions easily, but my dad cried a lot - I had to calm him down," she laughed.

Things have been a bit surreal she admits since last Sunday when a wheel-chair bound Rawal was escorted by her teammates for on-field celebrations.

"It's going to take me a lot of time to get used to the fact that we have won the World Cup. It has not sunk in yet. Whenever I see that trophy, that's when I realised, oh, this has actually happened," she said.

She also cleared the air around the medal confusion that had gone viral.