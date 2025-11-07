India target batting consistency, Australia hope to counter spin threat in final T20I

BRISBANE: On the cusp of another overseas series win, India will look to overcome batting inconsistencies and finish the tour of Australia with authority when the two sides clash in the fifth and final T20 International here on Saturday.

With an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series, India have extended their 17-year streak of not losing a T20I series in Australia and Suryakumar Yadav and Co. will look to finish strongly.

The focus will be on Shubman Gill and skipper Suryakumar Yadav's batting, while Australia will look to counter India's spin challenge when the two sides clash for the last time ahead of next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

India showed better tactical awareness in the previous match, adjusting on a tricky Carrara pitch. Gill led the way in a promising start of 121 for 2 in 14 overs before a late collapse saw them lose four wickets for 15 runs.

For vice-captain Gill, it has been seven innings without a fifty, though his 46 in the fourth T20 was a sign of his returning form. Gill has not quite displayed the fluent touch that has defined his batting in recent years. He looked composed in the last match before being undone by a slower ball. The opener will be eager to sign off on a high and ease concerns within the team management.